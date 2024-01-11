Nepali man revered as ‘Buddha boy’ arrested over sexual abuse allegations

The ‘Buddha boy’ of Nepal, Ram Bahadur Bomjon, aged 33, revered by many as the reincarnation of Gautama Buddha, has been arrested on sexual abuse allegations. The Nepalese Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended Bomjon from his hideout in southern Nepal. This arrest follows previous controversies involving Bomjon, but the recent development occurred in connection with the disappearance of at least four of his followers from his camps, according to the police.

The arrest transpired late on Tuesday when Bomjon attempted to escape from his residence in Kathmandu by jumping out of a window, revealed Nabaraj Adhikari of the CIB. On Wednesday, he was presented before the media in handcuffs, attracting a gathering of supporters outside the CIB office.

Ram Bahadur Bomjon, often referred to as the ‘Buddha boy,’ hails from the Bara district in Nepal and has been a controversial ascetic. Formerly known as Palden Dorje, he gained international media attention when local people began believing that he was the reincarnation of Gautama Buddha, noting perceived similarities with the Buddhist monk.

Despite skepticism from some Buddhist devotees, Bomjon’s popularity continued to grow. According to his narrative, in 2005, at the age of 15, he left his home after claiming to have seen God in a dream. In this dream, God purportedly instructed him to leave his home and meditate among the roots of a pipal tree. For more than 10 months, he remained seated there, scarcely speaking, drinking, eating, or moving, according to local legends. His motionless meditation sessions, lasting hours, days, or even months, drew thousands of people to witness the spectacle, driven by devotion or the hope of witnessing a spiritual occurrence.