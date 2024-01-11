Over 2.9 Million Utilized Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Benefits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that more than 29 lakh individuals in 35 districts of the state have benefited from the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. As of now, 2,358 events have been conducted across Assam, and the yatra is ongoing in 16 districts, as mentioned by Sarma after a review of its progress with district commissioners and senior officials. The Chief Minister emphasized the goal of achieving complete saturation of all welfare schemes led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The health camps during the yatra witnessed a total footfall of 5,28,120, and 60,237 Ayushman Bharat cards were distributed. Additionally, over 4.15 lakh people were screened for tuberculosis, and 64,309 individuals were screened for sickle cell anemia in the camps. The data provided by Sarma also revealed 33,293 registrations for the PM Ujjwala scheme. Launched in November of the previous year, the yatra aims to achieve saturation of government flagship schemes by ensuring timely delivery of benefits to all targeted beneficiaries nationwide.