Papua New Guinea’s prime minister pledges to crack down on ‘lawlessness’

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister, James Marape, vowed to address the recent outbreak of “lawlessness” that resulted in 15 fatalities, extensive property damage, and looting in the capital, Port Moresby, and the city of Lae. The violence ensued after soldiers, police officers, and prison guards initiated protests against the government. Marape expressed apologies to the nation and emphasized that such acts of lawlessness would not be tolerated.

At a press conference, Marape conveyed a message to the people, urging adherence to the law and emphasizing the shared ownership of the country. Police Commissioner David Manning confirmed the death toll, with at least 25 people treated for gunshot wounds and six for “bush knife” lacerations at Port Moresby’s largest hospital.

Footage revealed looters in the capital pillaging stores, with individuals making off with stolen goods in boxes, trolleys, and buckets. Buildings and cars were set ablaze, generating thick plumes of black smoke over the affected areas. The U.S. Embassy reported shots fired near its compound as police tried to disperse looters.

Protests initially erupted when security forces, including police and military personnel, noticed discrepancies in their pay without explanation. The government swiftly pledged to resolve the payroll issue, but discontented civilians joined the unrest. The violence underscores the often unpredictable nature of life in Papua New Guinea, marked by poverty and high crime rates.

National Capital District governor Powes Parkop described the unrest as an “unprecedented level of strife,” while the local newspaper called it Port Moresby’s “darkest day.” Marape acknowledged the need to end the strife, emphasizing that civil unrest leaves no winners.

Papua New Guinea, located near Australia’s northernmost border, is the largest and most populous state in Melanesia. Despite abundant natural resources, the country faces challenges, with nearly 40 percent of its nine million citizens estimated to live below the poverty line. Australia recently entered a security agreement with Papua New Guinea to support its police force in addressing issues like arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and tribal violence. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged calm during this difficult time.