Pranav Trivedi Recommended as Judge for Gujarat High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, has proposed the nomination of advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi to serve as a judge on the Gujarat High Court, according to an official notification. Trivedi, who enrolled with the State Bar Council in 2000, boasts 23 years of legal practice at the Gujarat High Court. His diverse expertise spans taxation, civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, and service cases, with a specific focus on taxation and criminal law, as outlined in the Collegium’s note. Trivedi satisfies the stipulated age and income requirements and possesses a well-established legal practice, with his appearances contributing to 68 reported judgments in cases argued by him.

The Collegium, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized Trivedi’s qualifications, acknowledging his significant experience and noteworthy contributions to various legal domains. The recommendation reflects the Collegium’s careful consideration of Trivedi’s extensive legal career and his alignment with the specified criteria for a judicial appointment. If officially approved, Pranav Shailesh Trivedi is set to join the esteemed judiciary of the Gujarat High Court, bringing his wealth of legal knowledge and experience to the bench.