Recipe for a refreshing Purple Punch Mocktail

Ingredients:

– 1 cup purple grape juice

– 1/2 cup cranberry juice

– 1/4 cup orange juice

– 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

– 1-2 tablespoons simple syrup (adjust according to your sweetness preference)

– Club soda or sparkling water

– Ice cubes

– Purple grapes and mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing jug, combine the purple grape juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, and fresh lemon juice.

2. Add simple syrup to the mixture. Simple syrup is made by dissolving equal parts of sugar in hot water. Adjust the amount based on your desired level of sweetness. Stir well to combine.

3. Fill serving glasses with ice cubes.

4. Pour the mixed juices over the ice in each glass, leaving some space at the top.

5. Top up each glass with club soda or sparkling water for the effervescent kick. Stir gently to combine.

6. Garnish the mocktail with a few purple grapes and mint leaves for a visually appealing and aromatic touch. You can also add a lemon slice if desired.

7. Give the mocktail a final gentle stir before serving.

8. Enjoy your Purple Punch Mocktail immediately!