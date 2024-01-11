Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged smartphone launched: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has been launched with 5G connectivity. Pricing of Galaxy XCover 7 has not been announced and it is confirmed to go on sale later this month. The rugged smartphone has IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability.

The dual SIM (SIM + embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The handset comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ coating. The phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm processor with 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy XCover 7 has a single 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The rugged smartphone features 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Users get a USB Type-C port with Pogo pin connectors for fast charging, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has built-in face recognition and fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It features speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. The Galaxy XCover 7 features MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against drops and bumps. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Samsung claims that the new handset can withstand up to a 1.5-metre drop and submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. It includes the Samsung Knox security feature. It features a replaceable 4,050mAh battery.