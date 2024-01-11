Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active 5: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 has been launched. Pricing of Galaxy Tab Active 5 has not been announced and it is confirmed to go on sale later this month.

The dual-SIM (SIM + embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 runs Android 14 and features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and runs on a 5nm octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is offered in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card support.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NFC, a pogo pin connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, fingerprint, geomagnetic, gyroscope, light sensor, hall sensor and proximity sensor. The tablet packs a 5,050mAh battery that is user-replaceable.

The tablet also has a MIL-STD-810H certified build and IP68 rating to protect the device against vibrations, accidental shocks, drops, rain, and dust. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes with S Pen integration as well. Further, there is a facial recognition feature to let users unlock the screen by looking at the front-facing camera sensor. It includes an Active Key for customisation, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Samsung Knox.