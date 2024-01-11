Simple recipe for Raw Mango Salad

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized raw mango, peeled and grated

– 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

– 1 small cucumber, diced

– 1 medium-sized carrot, grated

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust according to your spice preference)

– A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (optional)

– 1 tablespoon roasted peanuts, crushed (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated raw mango, sliced red onion, diced cucumber, grated carrot, chopped green chilies, and fresh coriander leaves.

2. Season the mixture with salt to taste. Toss the ingredients well to ensure even distribution of salt.

3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder over the salad. Roasted cumin adds a smoky flavor that complements the tanginess of raw mango.

4. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the salad for a citrusy kick. Adjust the quantity according to your taste preference.

5. If you like, you can drizzle extra-virgin olive oil over the salad for added richness. Toss the salad again to coat the ingredients evenly.

6. Garnish the raw mango salad with crushed roasted peanuts for a crunchy texture. This step is optional but adds a delightful element to the dish.

7. Once everything is well mixed, refrigerate the salad for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

8. Serve the refreshing raw mango salad chilled as a side dish with your favorite meal or enjoy it on its own as a healthy snack.