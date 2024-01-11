Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended with marginal gains in the volatile session on January 11. At close, BSE Sensex was up 63.47 points or 0.09% at 71,721.18. NSE Nifty ended at 21,647.20, up 28.50 points or 0.13%.

About 2022 shares advanced, 1251 shares declined, and 63 remained shares unchanged. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and BPCL were among the Top gainers. Top losers included Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, HUL and Wipro.

Mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front with BSE Capital Goods index down 1 percent and BSE IT index down 0.5 percent, while BSE auto and oil & gas indices up 1 percent each. Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices adding 0.7 percent each.