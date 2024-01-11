Study claims that King Kong was once a reality, but became a casualty of climate change

A recent examination of fossilized remnants of the largest ape suggests the existence of a colossal ape, reminiscent of a “real king kong,” that may have inhabited Southern China centuries ago before vanishing. This extraordinary ape, standing nearly 10 feet tall and weighing twice as much as a gorilla, is at the center of a study shedding light on the perplexing mystery of its sudden disappearance – a riddle that remains one of paleontology’s greatest enigmas.

The study focused on the fossils of the initial Gigantopithecus blacki ever identified, discovered by German-Dutch paleontologist G.H.R von Koenigswald. These fossils, comprising teeth and four jawbones, belong to an extinct species and were unearthed from caves in southern China.

According to a team of Chinese and Australian scientists, Gigantopithecus likely inhabited the Guangxi region of southern China, adjacent to Vietnam. The researchers extensively examined 22 caves in the area, discovering Gigantopithecus fossils in approximately half of them.

To establish an accurate chronology of this ape species’ existence, disappearance, and demise, various techniques were employed to date the fossils. The team uncovered a timeline by analyzing hundreds of teeth in caves dating back 2 million years. Interestingly, as they approached the extinction period, the number of teeth dwindled to only 3-4 in younger caves, providing valuable insights into the ape’s population decline.

Moreover, sediment samples were analyzed for pollen traces to discern the dominant plants and trees in the landscape during different periods. Isotope analysis of carbon and oxygen elements within Gigantopithecus teeth facilitated an understanding of how the animal’s diet may have evolved over time.

The comprehensive study not only unveils the physical characteristics of this “king kong” ape but also offers a nuanced perspective on its ecological context, contributing crucial information to unravel the mystery of its disappearance from Southern China.