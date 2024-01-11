Suriya Completes Filming for Upcoming Movie ‘Kanguva’

Renowned actor Suriya, a recipient of the National Award, has wrapped up the filming for his upcoming movie “Kanguva.” Directed by filmmaker Siva, the film is described as a “mighty valiant saga” and is slated for release later this year. Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Suriya shared on social media, “My last shot done for ‘Kanguva’! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing.”

Produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, “Kanguva” also stars actor Disha Patani, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is set to be released in 3D across 10 different languages. Following the completion of “Kanguva,” Suriya is set to commence filming for “Vaadivaasal” alongside critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Additionally, he is slated to make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of his Tamil blockbuster “Soorarai Pottru.” Suriya’s versatile roles and collaborations continue to generate anticipation and excitement among audiences.