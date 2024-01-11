UP Set to Gain Five Additional Airports :Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the inauguration of five new airports within a month. Speaking during a virtual event marking the launch of IndiGo’s flight service from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad, Scindia highlighted plans for the expansion of the Ayodhya airport, including the extension of the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and facilitate international flights. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, with IndiGo and Air India Express commencing operations on the same day.

Scindia revealed that the upcoming airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Shravasti will contribute to a total of 19 airports in Uttar Pradesh. Emphasizing the continued growth of air connectivity, Scindia assured that the second phase of expansion for the Ayodhya airport is imminent, anticipating increased flight connections for the city to the global network. The announcement comes ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple scheduled for January 22.