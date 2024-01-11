DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Varesh Airlines to operate weekly flights to Muscat: Details

Jan 11, 2024, 03:15 pm IST

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has issued approval to Varesh Airline to operate flights connecting Iran and Oman . Varesh Airline will operate two weekly flights   between Muscat and Tehran and one flight weekly between Muscat and Isfahan. The services will start from January 14, 2024.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active 5: Price, Specifications 

CAA also approved Sepehran Airlines,to operate flights between Muscat and cities in Iran. Sepehran Airlines got the approval to operate three weekly flights between Muscat and Tehran. The service will start  from January 13.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 11, 2024, 03:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button