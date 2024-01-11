Varesh Airlines to operate weekly flights to Muscat: Details

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has issued approval to Varesh Airline to operate flights connecting Iran and Oman . Varesh Airline will operate two weekly flights between Muscat and Tehran and one flight weekly between Muscat and Isfahan. The services will start from January 14, 2024.

CAA also approved Sepehran Airlines,to operate flights between Muscat and cities in Iran. Sepehran Airlines got the approval to operate three weekly flights between Muscat and Tehran. The service will start from January 13.