World Passport Rankings 2024: Know India’s position

New Delhi: Henley has released its World Passport Rankings 2024. The World Passport Index is compiled by London-based advisory firm Henley & Partners based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Residents of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain now have visa-free access to 194 of 227 destinations. South Korea, Sweden, and Finland are in second place, with access to 193 locations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands shared third place, allowing travel to 192 places.

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom collectively hold the fourth position, while Greece, Malta, and Switzerland secure the fifth spot. Australia and New Zealand are in the sixth position with Czechia and Poland. The United States and Canada, alongside Hungary, are tied in seventh place, boasting visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Meanwhile, India is in the 80th position with visa-free access to 62 countries. India shares its rank with Uzbekistan. Pakistan is positioned at 101 spot.

The world’s most powerful passports for 2024:

• France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destinations)

• Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations)

• Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations)

• Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (193 destinations)

• Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations)

• Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations)

• Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations)

• Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations)

• Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations)

• Iceland (185 destinations)