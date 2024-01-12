CCI approves 2 816 projects worth Rs 1 253 crore

During the fiscal year 2023-24, the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) in Arunachal Pradesh has granted approval for a total of 2,816 project proposals under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) phase-1, as stated by a senior official. The recently approved project proposals, totaling over Rs 1,253 crore, have been restricted to an expenditure of Rs 626 crore for the current year under SIDF. These projects span across various departments including Health and Family Welfare, Higher and Technical Education, Home, Indigenous Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Environment, and Forests, according to Sharat Chauhan, the principal commissioner of the state’s Finance, Planning, and Investment department.

Chauhan clarified that the allocated funds are indicative and will be utilized by the departments after verifying the actual requirements and adhering to SIDF guidelines and other formalities. All project awards will follow prevailing rules, government orders, and compliance with General Financial Rules (GFR) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines. Expenditure will occur only after necessary budgeting in consultation with the Finance, Planning, and Investment department’s Budget Division, to be regularized during the finalization of Revised Estimate 2023-24. Chauhan emphasized the importance of timely completion of schemes, highlighting that changes in projects will not be entertained unless duplicity is detected, and no allowances for revised estimates or cost escalations will be permitted. The commissioners and secretaries of the concerned departments were directed to monitor and review project implementation progress regularly, ensuring timely submission of required reports and certificates. Violations of instructions and guidelines will be the sole responsibility of the officers involved.