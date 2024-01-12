Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, nicknamed ‘Old faithful’ by astronomers stops exploding

Predicting events in space with absolute precision is an exceptionally challenging task, given the vastness and complexity of celestial bodies. In a recent development, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, affectionately dubbed ‘Old Faithful’ by astronomers, has deviated from its expected behavior. This comet, known for its cryovolcanic activity involving the ejection of ice into space, has ceased its regular explosions, posing a perplexing situation for scientists.

Cryovolcanism is a phenomenon similar to traditional volcanism, but instead of emitting scorching lava, it releases ice. The irregular behavior of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, which typically experienced explosions every 15 days, has left researchers puzzled.

Astronomers have vigilantly monitored the comet, known for its cryovolcanic eruptions on November 14, December 1, and December 14 of the preceding year. Anticipation was high for another explosion on December 29. However, contrary to expectations, the comet remained serene, defying the predictions and leaving the scientific community in a state of bewilderment. The unexpected calmness of ‘Old Faithful’ has introduced an element of uncertainty, challenging scientists to comprehend the underlying factors influencing the comet’s behavior in the absence of regular cryovolcanic eruptions.