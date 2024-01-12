Court Expected to Decide on Closure of Pocso Case Against Ex-WFI Chief on March 2

Delhi’s Patiala House Court is expected to make a decision on March 2 regarding the acceptance of Delhi Police’s cancellation report in a sexual harassment case involving former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case was brought forward by a minor wrestler, and this marks the fourth time the court has adjourned the matter. Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor mentioned the need for some clarifications and deferred the pronouncement of the order. On June 15, the police had submitted a report seeking the cancellation of the case, citing the father of the minor wrestler’s claim that he had filed a false complaint for personal reasons.

The police recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case involving six women wrestlers. Despite the police’s closure report stating the lack of corroborative evidence in the case of the minor wrestler, the court will determine whether to accept it or order further investigation. The POCSO Act mandates a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the specific sections under which the crime is registered. Singh has consistently denied the allegations leveled against him.

The investigation was completed, and the police submitted a report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), seeking cancellation based on the statements of the complainant (the father of the victim) and the victim herself. Singh’s stance remains one of denial regarding the accusations made against him in this case.