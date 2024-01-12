Covid cases declined to 3368

On Friday, India reported 609 new cases of COVID-19, with the number of active cases dropping to 3,368, as per the health ministry. In the past 24 hours, three deaths were recorded, with two in Kerala and one in Karnataka, according to the ministry’s 8 am update. The daily case count had reduced to double digits until December 5, 2023, but a rise occurred due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. Following December 5, 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023, constituting 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021. Approximately 92% of the total active cases are recovering under home isolation.

The available data indicates that the JN.1 variant is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or a surge in hospitalization and mortality, according to official sources. India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave peaking in April-June 2021, reporting 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people have been infected, and more than 5.3 lakh have died across the country. The number of recovered individuals stands at over 4.4 crore, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The ministry’s website indicates that 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.