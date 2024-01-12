Expert Panels Conduct Tech Survey in Joshimath

In the aftermath of the land subsidence disaster, the government is collaborating with expert agencies to conduct a comprehensive geotechnical survey in Joshimath. The objective is to assess the viability of future construction projects in the area. This initiative follows the government’s commitment to ensure the safety and resilience of infrastructure in the region. Teams of specialists from eight different organizations have been mobilized to conduct an extensive survey across various areas affected by the disaster, aiming to gather crucial geotechnical data.

As part of the survey efforts, drilling operations were carried out to a depth of 48 meters in the Marwari ward region. The results have revealed the presence of substantial hard rock formations beneath the earth’s surface, sparking optimism among experts. This discovery holds significance in the evaluation of the region’s geotechnical characteristics, providing valuable insights for future construction planning. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana highlighted the impact of the disaster on the Joshimath municipality, stating that a total of nine wards were affected, with 156 buildings impacted in the Gandhinagar ward. The geotechnical survey serves as a crucial step in assessing the geological stability of the area and guiding informed decision-making for future construction endeavors in Joshimath.