FBI arrests 29-year-old Texas man along with six others for gang-raping two toddlers

The FBI has arrested 29-year-old Arthur Hector Fernandez III, a former employee of the Houston Galleria in Texas, for his involvement in filming the gang rape of two toddlers in a restroom at the popular shopping mall. The arrest followed an investigation by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE), which discovered disturbing videos on the dark web and provided evidence to the FBI.

The heinous acts took place in public restrooms of the Houston Galleria, a well-known shopping destination in Texas. Fernandez faces charges of sexual exploitation of children, and the victims, aged 2 and 3, were identified in the disturbing videos. One video shows a male toddler on a changing table in a public restroom being assaulted, while Fernandez allegedly records the act. In three other videos, a second toddler is shown on a changing table, with multiple men, including Fernandez, participating in the acts.

The FBI, through meticulous investigation, identified Fernandez by analyzing videos and clothing worn by the victims. Fernandez’s silver bracelets, noticed by relatives of the toddlers, played a crucial role in linking him to the crimes.

Relatives of the first toddler disclosed that Fernandez offered to babysit during an unexpected work situation, marking the only time the child was alone with Fernandez, according to court documents.

The incidents involving the first toddler reportedly occurred on May 6 in a Galleria bathroom. During a search at Fernandez’s listed address, the FBI discovered three pairs of white, low-top Converse All-Star shoes seen in one of the videos. Electronic devices capable of storing explicit material were also found.

Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn emphasized the importance of creating safe environments for children, stating that kids may exhibit changes in behavior after experiencing abuse, such as withdrawal, increased quietness, or changes in eating habits.