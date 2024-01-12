Here’s why Prince Harry’s Living Legend of Aviation award is sparking controversy

Prince Harry is set to receive the “Living Legend of Aviation” award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills for his “significant contributions to the aerospace industry.” This decision has stirred controversy and faced criticism from British Army personnel, suggesting that Prince Harry’s achievements may not warrant such a prestigious accolade.

Scheduled for January 19 and hosted by John Travolta, the award ceremony will honor Prince Harry alongside esteemed figures like Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong in the Aviation Hall of Fame. However, some military experts, including retired Colonel Richard Kemp, argue that Prince Harry’s service, though commendable during his ten-year military tenure with two tours in Afghanistan as a gunner in an Apache helicopter, may not distinguish him significantly from other serving pilots.

Colonel Kemp expressed skepticism, suggesting that the recognition appears to be more about Prince Harry’s celebrity status than his specific achievements. He pointed out that being a gunner in an Apache helicopter, while commendable, was a role shared by many others.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson echoed similar sentiments, questioning the decision to honor Prince Harry in the category of living aviation legends. Jobson remarked that Prince Harry doesn’t match the legendary status of figures like Chuck Yeager or Amelia Earhart, and the award might devalue the term “legend.”

Criticism has also arisen on social media, with some questioning the choice of Prince Harry over other potentially more deserving candidates. Netizens expressed doubt about the decision, with one user questioning the legendary accomplishments of Prince Harry and others suggesting that the award may be more about publicity than merit.