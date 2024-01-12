Kerala govt set up hi-tech classrooms in seven more schools

Seven government schools in the Kazhakoottam assembly constituency have been equipped with modern facilities, meeting international standards, according to General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister inaugurated 92 hi-tech classrooms in various schools within the constituency, with a total expenditure of Rs 9.88 crore. Sivankutty emphasized the Left government’s commitment to providing quality education as a fundamental right for every child, and these advancements align with their vision. He highlighted the significant implementation of development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in government schools over the past seven years.

The upgraded hi-tech classrooms are equipped with a 75-inch professional LED monitor, OPS computer, UPS, air-conditioned environment, microphone with headphones, executive seating, bag trays, tables, and chairs. The modernization aims to enhance the learning environment and aligns with the government’s focus on improving education infrastructure in public schools.