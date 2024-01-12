Liquor shops to remain closed on Jan 22

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the closure of all liquor shops in the state on January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In an order issued to all district magistrates, Additional Excise Commissioner Gyaneshwar Tripathi stated that the decision to shut down liquor shops on this day aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s declaration of the occasion as a “national festival.” Adityanath had emphasized the significance of the consecration ceremony and called for the temporary closure of liquor shops to mark the event. The state government has further declared a holiday for all educational institutions on January 22, recognizing the magnitude of the ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Adityanath, and other dignitaries.

In preparation for the historic event, the Uttar Pradesh government, in alignment with the Chief Minister’s sentiments, is taking steps to ensure a respectful and solemn atmosphere. The decision to close liquor shops on January 22 reflects the cultural and religious importance attached to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to draw significant national and international attention with the presence of eminent political figures.