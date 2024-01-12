Mamata Banerjee Objects to ‘One Nation, One Poll’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has expressed her opposition to the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ rejecting the idea in a letter addressed to the high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In her communication, Banerjee argued that adopting such a system would run contrary to the fundamental structure of India’s constitutional arrangements. She highlighted her “basic conceptual difficulties” with the principle and cited “difficulties with the methodological approach.” Additionally, Banerjee expressed concerns that implementing simultaneous polls would represent a shift towards a presidential form of governance.

The central government formed the high-level committee on September 2, tasking it with examining and providing recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The committee recently reached out to political parties, including six national parties, 33 state parties, and seven registered unrecognised parties, seeking their perspectives and collaboration to determine a mutually agreeable date for holding simultaneous polls. Banerjee’s opposition reflects the ongoing debate and diverse viewpoints on the feasibility and implications of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.