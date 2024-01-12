Massive planet that looks like a comet with a 350,000 mile tail discovered by scientists

A colossal planet situated 160 light years away has assumed the appearance of a comet, boasting a tail extending an enormous 350,000 miles into space. This peculiar phenomenon can be attributed to the planet’s proximity to its host star, causing its atmosphere to boil. The planet, comparable in size to Jupiter, is undergoing real-time contraction. Astronomers reveal that it sheds the equivalent of one Earth every billion years, amounting to approximately 200,000 tonnes per second.

The intense boiling has led to the shedding of the planet’s atmosphere, resulting in the development of a comet-like tail. Known as WASP-69b, this planet experiences an extreme level of heat due to its orbit around the host star, completing one revolution in less than four days. The compact orbit exposes it to the host star’s powerful radiation, causing the vaporization of helium gas in the planet’s atmosphere.

Lead researcher Dakotah Tyler, in a press conference at the American Astronomical Society on Tuesday, humorously commented on the extreme conditions of the planet, advising against considering it as a retirement destination.

While the situation may seem unimaginable to Earth inhabitants, scientists propose that the shedding of substantial mass by planets might not be an uncommon occurrence. This recent discovery potentially provides an explanation for the enigmatic size gap observed in exoplanets.