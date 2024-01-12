Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ rescheduled for May 9 release date

Director Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated sci-fi film, “Kalki 2898-AD,” featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has undergone a shift in its release date and is now slated to hit theaters on May 9, 2024. The announcement, accompanied by a new poster featuring Prabhas, was shared by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies on social media.

Originally scheduled for release on January 12, the multilingual blockbuster also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Touted as a magnum opus, the film, known as “Project K” in 2020, promises to transport audiences to an unprecedented cinematic experience, showcasing a world never seen before in Indian cinema, as declared by the makers. The official title, “Kalki 2898-AD,” was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set to unfold a futuristic narrative, marking its theatrical release on the revised date of May 9, 2024.