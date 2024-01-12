OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman marries his partner Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony in Hawaii

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has tied the knot with his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in a seaside ceremony in Hawaii. The couple has been discreet about their relationship, and the wedding details emerged after photos circulated on social media, depicting the ceremony surrounded by palm trees and a small group of guests.

This marks one of the first public appearances of Altman and Mulherin together, with notable visibility during a state dinner at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oliver Mulherin, a software engineer from Australia, studied computer science at the University of Melbourne and has been active in the field since 2014. He previously worked at Meta for two years before resigning in November 2022 and has experience with the IOTA Foundation and SPARK Neuro.

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Altman mentioned that Mulherin has a fondness for large families, and the couple plans to have children soon.

Sam Altman faced headlines recently when he was abruptly ousted from OpenAI on November 17, 2023, without clear reasons, causing concerns among investors and employees. He was reinstated four days later with the commitment to form a new board.

On Thursday, Altman met with Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss the promises and risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Johnson’s office stated that the Speaker believes Congress should encourage innovation, maintain a competitive edge, and remain mindful of potential risks in the realm of AI and other technologies.