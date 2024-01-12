PM Modi Commences 11-Day Religious Rituals for Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a unique 11-day religious regimen in preparation for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. Expressing his deep sense of fortune, he conveyed in a message that it is an auspicious occasion for him to be a witness to this event. In his audio message, the Prime Minister stated that he sees himself as an instrument chosen by God to represent all Indians during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ exercise, a sacred ritual integral to the consecration ceremony. Modi humbly seeks blessings from the people for this significant undertaking.

Acknowledging the difficulty in expressing his sentiments at this profound moment, Modi emphasized the emotional nature of this experience, noting that it is the first time in his life he is encountering such feelings. Officials shared that the Prime Minister is committed to adhering to the intricate guidelines outlined in scriptures for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, underscoring the solemnity and spiritual significance of the religious exercise leading up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.