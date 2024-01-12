PM to Unveil Maharashtra’s Longest Sea Bridge Today

On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 kilometers. The bridge is designed to significantly reduce travel time and distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Named Atal Setu in honor of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the MTHL project, conceived nearly three decades ago, aims to expedite travel and foster development between the two cities, ultimately benefiting the region’s progress.

The MTHL sea bridge is expected to decrease commuting time by 20 to 25 minutes for travelers, linking Chirpe in Ulve, Uran Taluka, Navi Mumbai, to Sewri in South Mumbai. Notably, it incorporates India’s first Open Road Tolling (ORT) system, enabling vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 kmph without stopping. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that the MTHL will play a pivotal role in accelerating regional development and promoting economic growth in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas. The bridge’s strategic location near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport further enhances its significance.

The MTHL project, estimated to cost around Rs 18,000 crore, is not merely a transportation initiative but also a catalyst for economic growth. Upon completion, it is anticipated to accommodate approximately 70,000 vehicles, alleviating the escalating traffic congestion in the region. Rajesh Prajapati, Chairman and MD at Prajapati Group based in Navi Mumbai, underscored the bridge’s potential to create a new supply chain, boost the real estate market in areas like Ulve, Dronagiri, Panvel, and Pushpak Nagar, and enhance connectivity with the Mumbai Pune Expressway. The MTHL allows motorists to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph, with specific restrictions for different vehicle types.