Political ad spending in the United States is expected to skyrocket 30 per cent this year

Political ad spending in the United States is poised to experience a significant surge, with an expected increase of 30% compared to the 2020 presidential election, according to research firm Insider Intelligence. A Reuters report highlights various factors contributing to this spending boom. Peter Newman, the forecasting director at Insider Intelligence, notes that political candidates now have larger advertising budgets, attributed to increasingly polarized voters who are contributing more to their preferred candidates. Additionally, fundraising platforms have become more accessible, allowing contributors to support multiple campaigns.

While traditional television will continue to dominate, capturing the majority of the estimated $12.3 billion spent on political ads in 2024, digital platforms are set to experience substantial growth. Insider Intelligence predicts a remarkable 156% increase in digital ad revenue from 2020, reaching $3.46 billion in 2024. Connected TV, enabling viewers to access streaming services on their television sets, is leading the digital surge. Newman explains that Connected TV offers more precise ad targeting and can be more cost-effective than broadcast TV ads, making it an attractive option for campaigns with smaller budgets.

This growth in spending is already evident on the airwaves, with supporters of Republican presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley launching attack ads against each other ahead of their recent head-to-head debate in Iowa. The trend reflects the evolving landscape of political advertising, with digital platforms playing a more prominent role and providing a competitive arena for candidates with varying budget sizes.