Simple Exercises to achieve full body fitness

Achieving full-body fitness involves incorporating a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups. Here’s a simple routine that covers various areas of the body:
1. Warm-Up:
– Jumping jacks: 2 minutes
– Arm circles: 1 minute (30 seconds in each direction)
– High knees: 2 minutes
2. Cardiovascular Exercise:
– Running in place or jumping rope: 10-15 minutes
– Choose an activity that elevates your heart rate and gets you moving.
3. Strength Training:
– Bodyweight squats: 3 sets of 15 repetitions
– Push-ups: 3 sets of 10 repetitions
– Lunges: 3 sets of 12 repetitions (each leg)
– Plank: 3 sets, hold for 30-60 seconds each
– Dumbbell or kettlebell rows (if equipment is available): 3 sets of 12 repetitions (each arm)
4. Core Exercises:
– Bicycle crunches: 3 sets of 20 repetitions (10 each side)
– Russian twists: 3 sets of 15 repetitions (with or without weight)
– Leg raises: 3 sets of 12 repetitions
5. Flexibility and Mobility:
– Yoga or Pilates-inspired movements: 10-15 minutes
– Include stretches for major muscle groups, such as hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, shoulders, and back.
6. Cool Down:
– Slow-paced jogging or walking: 5 minutes
– Static stretches: Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds, focusing on the major muscle groups worked during the session.
