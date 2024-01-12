Successful Flight Test of Akash-NG Missile in India

India achieved a significant milestone in its military capabilities as it successfully conducted a flight test for the new generation Akash-NG missile off the coast of Odisha. Launched from the integrated test range in Chandipur at 1030 hours, the missile targeted a high-speed unmanned aerial target flying at a very low altitude. The successful interception and destruction of the target validate the functionality of the complete Akash-NG weapon system, which includes the missile with an indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar, and command, control, and communication system. The data collected from various radars, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems further validated the system’s performance.

The Akash-NG missile system, with a range of approximately 80 km, showcased its capability to intercept high-speed and agile aerial threats. The successful flight test was witnessed by senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Air Force, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Electronics Ltd. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the achievement and highlighted that the successful development of the Akash-NG system would significantly enhance the country’s air defense capabilities. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat also extended congratulations to the teams involved in the successful flight test, marking a crucial advancement in India’s defense capabilities.