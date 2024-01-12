Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in Poonch; no injuries reported

Suspected terrorists targeted a convoy of security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, firing from a jungle near Krishna Ghati. The attack, which occurred around 1800h, did not result in any casualties among the security forces. Following the incident, a joint search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway to locate the attackers. The vehicles that were fired upon were transporting security personnel back to their camp.

This incident follows a recent high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, focusing on devising an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to counter the designs of terrorists in the region. It also brings to attention a similar ambush on Army vehicles in Poonch’s Dhatya Morh in the Dera Ki Gali area on December 21, where four Army personnel lost their lives. Rajouri and Poonch districts, once peaceful, have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the Army and civilians, resulting in casualties. In 2023, there were four attacks in these districts, leading to the deaths of 19 soldiers. Security forces have conducted operations that resulted in the elimination of over 30 terrorists in the region.