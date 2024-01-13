12 including 2 Indian killed as bus falls into river in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 12 people including 2 Indian lost their lives in a road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal. A passenger bus veered off the bridge and fell into the Rapti River at Bhalubang.

‘The passenger bus was en route to Kathmandu from Banke’s Nepalgunj but it veered off the bridge and fell into the Rapti River. We only have ascertained the identity of eight passengers, which includes two Indians,’ Ujjwal Bahadur Singh, Chief Inspector of Police at the Area Police Office, Bhalubang, confirmed to ANI.

As per the police, an additional 22 passengers have sustained injuries in the bus accident. The Indians have been identified as Yogendra Ram (67) from Malahi of Bihar and Mune (31) from Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited.