2024 Kia Sonet facelift launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading carmaker in India, Kia has launched its latest premium Compact SUV, 2024 Kia Sonet facelift. The Compact SUV is offered at special starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can book the New Sonet on the Kia India official website or at authorized dealerships with an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

The upgraded version of Kia Sonet boasts an impressive 25 safety features, including a top-notch ADAS with 10 autonomous features and a robust 15 Hi-Safety features. The New Sonet comes packed with over 70 Connected car features, including the innovative ‘Find My Car with SVM,’ providing a surround view of the car’s surroundings.

The New Sonet comes with 10 autonomous features like Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA). Safety is a top priority, with 15 Hi-Safety features standard across all variants, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). Furthermore, the Sonet boasts 10 best-in-segment features, such as dual screen connected panel design and rear door sunshade curtain.

The Sonet facelift is being offered in seven trims — HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line. There are 19 variants in all. Customers can select from 3 ngine options — Smartstream G1.2-litre petrol (83PS/115Nm), Smartstream G1.0-litre T-Gdi petrol (120PS/172Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm). The transmission options include 5-speed MT with 1.2 petrol, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT with 1.0 turbo petrol, and 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT with 1.5 diesel. The 6-speed MT has been re-introduced with the 1.5 diesel.

It also has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, surround view monitor, front ventilated seats, LED ambient sound lighting, Bose sound system and an electric sunroof. It boasts 10 best-in-segment features, including rear door sunshade curtain, all-door power window one-touch auto up/down and air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, among others.

Below are the variant-wise 2024 Kia Sonet facelift prices (ex-showroom).

1.2 petrol 5MT HTE – Rs 7.99 lakh

1.2 petrol 5MT HTK – Rs 8.79 lakh

1.2 petrol 5MT HTK+ – Rs 9.90 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 6iMT HTK+ – Rs 10.49 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 6iMT HTX – Rs 11.49 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 6iMT HTX+ – Rs 13.39 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 7DCT HTX – Rs 12.29 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 7DCT GTX+ – Rs 14.50 lakh

1.0 turbo petrol 7DCT X-Line – Rs 14.69 lakh

1.5 diesel 6MT HTE – Rs 9.79 lakh

1.5 diesel 6MT HTK – Rs 10.39 lakh

1.5 diesel 6MT HTK+ – Rs 11.39 lakh

1.5 diesel 6MT HTX – Rs 11.99 lakh

1.5 diesel 6MT HTX+ – Rs 13.69 lakh

1.5 diesel 6iMT HTX – Rs 12.60 lakh

1.5 diesel 6iMT HTX+ – Rs 14.39 lakh

1.5 diesel 6AT HTX – Rs 12.99 lakh

1.5 diesel 6AT GTX+ – Rs 15.50 lakh

1.5 diesel 6AT X-Line – Rs 15.69 lakh