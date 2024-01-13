Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enters men’s doubles final

Adelaide: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the final of the Adelaide International tournament.Seeded second in the ATP tournament, Bopanna-Ebden duo defeated the pair of Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Ukraine) ‘6-4, 6-4’ in the semifinal match that lasted one hour 12 minutes. The Indo-Australian duo will face the third-seeded pair of American Rajeev Ram and Englishman Joe Salisbury in the final.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden first teamed up at the start of 2023 season and won tour-level trophies in Doha and Indian Wells.

Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Indian Wells doubles event, becoming him the oldest tennis player in history to win an ATP Masters 1000 championship. After the Indian and Ebden reached the championship match of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles competition, Bopanna also became the oldest person to reach a Grand Slam final.