AFC Asian Cup: Here is the list of prohibited items inside stadiums

Doha: The organising committee of AFC Asian Cup has released a list of prohibited items inside the stadiums. The organizers listed several items which will not be permitted inside the stadium.

‘Please refrain from bringing these items to the match. Security personnel will be obliged to confiscate them,’ the organisers said in an announcement on social media.

These items include:

– Mounts for photo and video equipment

– Recording or transmitting devices

– Backpacks

– Food and beverages

– Poles for flags or posters of any type

– Lighters, matches, and cigarettes

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has started yesterday at the iconic 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The finals will be played on February 10, 2024. Hosts Qatar has been placed in Pot 1. Teams ranked from second to sixth in Asia in the latest FIFA Ranking are placed in the Pot 1 with Qatar. They include four-time winners Japan, three-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran, two-time winners Korea Republic, 2015 champions Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Pot 2 will comprise 2007 champions Iraq, 2019 hosts the United Arab Emirates, Oman, 2011 semi-finalist Uzbekistan, two-time runners-up China PR, and Jordan. Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon will take their places in Pot 3.ndia, debutants Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia will complete the line-up in Pot 4.