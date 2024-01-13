CM to Participate in Nyay Yatra in Manipur on January 14

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, presently in the national capital, is anticipated to participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to commence in Manipur on January 14. Official sources suggest that Reddy might have a meeting with AICC leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. On Sunday, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to depart for Manipur to take part in the inaugural day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Following his participation, he will return to Delhi and subsequently head to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.

During his visit to Delhi, Reddy is also expected to address the matter of nominations for two MLC seats, which became vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy, who were elected to the legislative assembly last month. Accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Chief Minister plans to engage with various industry leaders, highlighting Telangana as an attractive investment destination.