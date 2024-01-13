Congress plans manifesto consultations during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress party, is set to conduct consultations for the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The yatra will commence from Imphal on January 14, and national consultations are planned during the journey to gather input from civil society organizations and various segments of society for the party’s manifesto. The initial consultations are scheduled to take place in Guwahati around January 23, focusing on issues related to the northeastern region. A second round of consultations is planned in Ranchi around February 6, with a focus on issues concerning the tribal community.

The national manifesto committee, led by veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram, will participate in these meetings. Comprising 16 members, the committee aims to engage with representatives of civil society organizations who previously met Rahul during his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. During the upcoming yatra, Rahul will engage with civil society members daily, albeit with more compact groups due to logistical constraints as the yatra will be conducted on a bus. The consultations seek to incorporate diverse perspectives in shaping the Congress party’s manifesto for the upcoming general elections.