Delhi records coldest morning this winter

Delhi experienced its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, accompanied by thick fog in various parts of the city, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous day had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest in five years. The maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, reported visibility at 200 meters at 5:30 am. The dense fog caused delays in 18 Delhi-bound trains, with delays ranging from one to six hours, as per Railways information. The air quality index (AQI) for Delhi stood at 365 at 9 am, categorized as ‘very poor,’ according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The intense fog conditions, impacting visibility and causing travel disruptions, coincide with the city’s air quality deteriorating to ‘very poor’ levels. The low temperatures contribute to the dense fog, disrupting transportation and affecting daily activities. Residents are advised to take precautions, and authorities may implement measures to address both the fog-related travel issues and the air quality concerns in the region. These weather conditions underscore the winter challenges faced by Delhi and emphasize the importance of public awareness and preparedness during such periods.