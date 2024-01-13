Father-son duo among four killed in road accident

Beed: Four persons, including a father-son duo, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup vehicle in Beed district of Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar highway at Sasewadi village in Beed taluka.

‘The pickup vehicle was on its way to Patoda via Manjarsumbha in the district when the truck carrying pipes from the opposite direction collided with it. After the collision, the pickup vehicle got stuck to the truck and got dragged for some distance,’ a police official said.

Also Read: 12 including 2 Indian killed as bus falls into river in Nepal

Three occupants of the pickup vehicle, identified as Prahlad Gharat (63), his son Nitin (41), Vinod Sanap (40), and truck driver Gahininath Garje (31), died on the spot.