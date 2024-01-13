DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Father-son duo among four killed in road accident

Jan 13, 2024, 03:13 pm IST

Beed: Four persons, including a father-son duo, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup vehicle in Beed district of Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar highway at Sasewadi village in Beed taluka.

‘The pickup vehicle was on its way to Patoda via Manjarsumbha in the district when the truck carrying pipes from the opposite direction collided with it. After the collision, the pickup vehicle got stuck to the truck and got dragged for some distance,’ a police official said.

Three occupants of the pickup vehicle, identified as Prahlad Gharat (63), his son Nitin (41), Vinod Sanap (40), and truck driver Gahininath Garje (31), died on the spot.

