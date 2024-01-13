Former model Divya Pahuja’s body found in Haryana canal

The body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was fatally shot in a Gurugram hotel, has been discovered in a canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya stated that the body was found in the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Tohana.

Divya Pahuja, aged 27, met a tragic end when she was shot in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2. The motive behind the crime, as reported by the police, was related to alleged extortion by Pahuja. It was revealed that she had been attempting to extort money from the hotel owner by using explicit images and resorting to blackmail. The recovery of her body from the canal adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into this disturbing incident.

The circumstances surrounding Pahuja’s death have raised concerns about the potential misuse of intimate images for extortion. Authorities are working to uncover more details about the incident and apprehend those responsible for the crime.