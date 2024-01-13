Govt approves 73 projects worth over Rs 3 900 cr

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) of Karnataka, headed by Minister M B Patil, has given the green light to 73 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 3,935.52 crore. These approved projects are anticipated to create job opportunities for approximately 15,000 individuals, as per an official statement. Notable among the sanctioned proposals are those presented by Bengaluru-based companies, ETL Secure Space Limited, and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 490.5 crore and Rs 346.35 crore, respectively.

M B Patil, who serves as the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, highlighted that the sanctioned projects aim to foster balanced investment distribution across various regions of Karnataka. He specifically mentioned that a significant number of the approved projects would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, emphasizing the commitment to promoting development in diverse areas of the state. The move reflects the government’s focus on economic growth, job creation, and regional development through streamlined project approvals in Karnataka.