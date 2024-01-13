Homemade Bombay Falooda: A Refreshing Delight

Here’s a simple Bombay Falooda recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 2 tablespoons Sabja seeds (Basil seeds)

2. 1/4 cup Falooda Sev (Vermicelli)

3. 2 cups Chilled Milk

4. 3-4 tablespoons Rose Syrup

5. 2 tablespoons Sweetened Condensed Milk

6. 1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

7. Assorted chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Soak Sabja seeds in water for about 30 minutes until they swell up.

2. Cook falooda sev as per the instructions on the package. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water to prevent sticking.

3. In serving glasses, assemble the falooda. Add a tablespoon of soaked Sabja seeds to each glass.

4. Next, add a few spoons of cooked falooda sev on top of the Sabja seeds.

5. Pour chilled milk into each glass, leaving some space at the top.

6. Add rose syrup and sweetened condensed milk to each glass as per your taste.

7. Stir the contents well, ensuring all the ingredients are mixed.

8. Top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

9. Garnish with assorted chopped nuts if desired.

10. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Bombay Falooda!