INDIA allies set for virtual meeting today

The negotiations for seat-sharing among the parties within the INDIA bloc gained traction on Friday as Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concluded their second round of discussions regarding seat distribution in Delhi and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Simultaneously, leaders of INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to convene over Zoom on Saturday morning to assess seat-sharing talks and address other pertinent issues. Speculation is circulating that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be considered for the position of convenor for the opposition alliance.

In the discussions between AAP and Congress, a seat-sharing formula for Delhi has reportedly been finalized. AAP has proposed three Lok Sabha seats for Congress, with AAP contesting four seats in the parliamentary election. However, any potential alliance in Punjab seems unlikely, as both state units express a desire to contest independently. Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed optimism about announcing a seat-sharing formula soon, emphasizing the positive and extensive discussions during the meeting.

While AAP ministers expressed a willingness to form an alliance with Congress in five states, a tie-up in Punjab appears improbable due to historical tensions between the parties in the border state. In Gujarat, a final decision on alliance matters is expected later. The Congress is also actively engaging with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) to broaden the alliance, with top Congress leaders planning a visit to BSP chief Mayawati on January 15, her birthday. The discussions among INDIA parties’ top leaders on Saturday will focus on strengthening the alliance, developing a strategy for seat-sharing, and determining whether a convenor should be appointed for the alliance.