India reports 441 new cases of COVID-19

India reported 441 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases down to 3,238, according to the Union health ministry’s update on Saturday. There were no reported deaths in the past 24 hours. The surge in daily cases, which were in double digits until December 5, saw a rise amid cold weather conditions and the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, JN.1. Despite this, the data suggests that the JN.1 variant is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or an increase in hospitalization and mortality.

Of the 3,238 active cases, approximately 92% are recovering under home isolation. The JN.1 variant has not led to a significant surge, and India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past, with the Delta wave being the most impactful in April-June 2021. At its peak, on May 7, 2021, 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people have been infected, and more than 5.3 lakh have died in India. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the health ministry’s website.