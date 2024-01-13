IndiGo flight diverted to Dhaka amid poor weather, returns to Guwahati

An IndiGo flight traveling from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to adverse weather conditions but successfully landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday. The flight, originally scheduled to arrive on Friday night, landed at 11:10 am after departing from Dhaka at 10:54 am local time. The diversion was necessary due to poor weather conditions in Guwahati, and initially considering Kolkata and Bhubaneswar as alternative landing sites. However, landing in Kolkata was not feasible due to bad weather, and Bhubaneswar had a closed runway, leading to the decision to divert to Dhaka.

IndiGo arranged an alternate crew to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati, and passengers were kept informed and provided with refreshments during the diversion. An airline spokesperson expressed regret for any inconvenience caused. One passenger, Suraj Singh Thakur, shared his experience on social media, expressing relief at finally landing in Guwahati after a 12-hour journey, and thanking IndiGo. He had earlier mentioned the diversion to Dhaka due to dense fog, emphasizing that passengers were inside the plane in Bangladesh without their passports. Flight-tracking data indicated the flight’s departure delay from Mumbai and the subsequent diversion to Dhaka.