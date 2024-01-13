Kamal Haasan to star in debut directorial of stunt choreographers Anbariv

Kamal Haasan is set to star in the debut directorial venture of the renowned action choreographer duo Anbariv. The announcement of this project, which marks Haasan’s 237th film, was made by the actor on his official social media accounts. Haasan expressed his pride in welcoming the proven talents of Anbariv in their new role as directors for the film, emphasizing the action-oriented theme with the hashtag #ActioninAction. The choreographer duo also shared their excitement, describing the opportunity to work with Kamal Haasan as a lifetime achievement, pledging to deliver their best for the film.

Produced by Haasan’s banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, the untitled movie will be a significant collaboration between the iconic actor and the accomplished stunt choreographers. Anbariv, known as Anbumani and Arivumani, has gained recognition for their work on blockbuster films like “Kabali,” “KGF,” “Kaithi,” “Radhe,” and more. Having previously collaborated on “Vikram” (2022), the duo has a history of working on some of Haasan’s upcoming projects, including “Indian 2,” Mani Ratnam’s “Thug Life,” and Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.”