Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid pricing starts at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) and the laptop will be available in the US in Q4 2024.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut and support for the optional Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. The hybrid station and tablet are powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (32GB LPDDR5x RAM, Windows 11) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip (12GB LPDDR5x RAM, Android 13), respectively.

Users will get 1TB of SSD storage on the hybrid station while the tablet comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The laptop and tablet are equipped with two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and four 1W Super-linear speakers, respectively. For selfies and video chats, the device is equipped with a 1080p IR camera, while the rear camera module includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

Connectivity options on the hybrid device include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the base. Meanwhile the tablet has a USB Type-C port along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is powered by separate batteries, allowing them to work independently of each other. The base runs on a 75WHr battery that can be charged with a 100W adapter, while the tablet packs a 38WHr battery.