Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – Chirag Shetty enter semi-finals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 event. The Indian World No. 2 duo defeated China’s World No. 32 pairing of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu by ‘21-11, 21-8’.

Meanwhile, India’s Ashwani Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto crashed out in the quarterfinals stage after their ‘15-21, 13-21’ loss to Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.